NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Mayor Bill de Blasio calls a disgusting discovery uncovered by CBS2 in New York City school cafeterias “unacceptable.”

Earlier this week, CBS2 exposed moldy bread that turned up in city schools because of a contract change that cut bread deliveries from daily to twice a week.

CBS2 Political Reporter Marcia Kramer asked the mayor about the bad bread, and reports that the city is paying more than it should.

“Our children need the best available food, and certainly not moldy bread,” de Blasio said on Wednesday. “Everything related to school food is now being reassessed.”

Last month, the head of the Department of Education’s food unit was fired.

As CBS2 reported last year, some schools served pizza with what appeared to be green mold and chicken containing pieces of metal and plastic.

The mayor says everything done by the previous leadership is under review.