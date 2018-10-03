CHAPPAQUA, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – A powerful storm took down trees and knocked out power to people across the Tri-State Area on Tuesday night.

The National Weather Service plans to survey the damage Wednesday.

Rockland, Fairfield and northern Westchester counties were hit the hardest.

Heavy rain hindered the ride home for many Tuesday. On the Saw Mill River Parkway, trees covered the roadway between Mount Kisco and Chappaqua.

“Got chainsaws and gas. We’re trying to get in there,” one man said in nearby Milwood.

“Everybody seems to be stuck, all the local streets are closed at this point,” said Milwood resident Paul Platain. “My train was stuck. We took an Uber back to the train station, and now we have this. I guess it’ll be a couple hours, at least.”

.@NWSNewYorkNY will be out today surveying damage in several counties following yesterday’s storm. We’re in Westchester County this morning where a massive tree toppled onto a home @CBSNewYork pic.twitter.com/MtQECTZUQx — Jenna DeAngelis (@jennamdeangelis) October 3, 2018

The intersection of Route 120 and Route 100 was blocked off, causing a backup while utility crews dealt with fallen wires.

“I haven’t heard anything. I don’t know what the damage is. All I know is I’ve tried about six different ways to get down that street and there is no answers,” Henry Zymeck, of Milwood, said. “May have to leave the car here and walk.”

Some drivers said they spent hours searching for a way home.

“I’ve heard that it’s a mess everywhere,” said Zymeck.

There was a tornado warning Tuesday in Westchester County, as the area was hit with powerful winds and upwards of three inches of rain.

Some of the heaviest was in Chappaqua. A massive tree fell onto a home on Quaker Lane, shutting down the street.

That mess also spanned to Long Island, where trees came down in the Ronkonkoma area.