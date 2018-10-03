  • TV10/55On Air

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police say an off-duty NYPD officer has been suspended after his car and gun were stolen by an alleged prostitute while the cop was getting money from an ATM.

The NYPD says Taquanna Lawton, 20 of Albany, was arrested Wednesday.

police10032108 Police: Prostitute Steals Cops Car, Gun While He Stopped To Get Cash

Taquanna Lawton, left, Ali Sheppard (credit: CBS2)

According to police, officer Ali Sheppard, 38, picked up Lawton in Brownsville around 12:15 a.m. in his personal car and drove to East New York.

At some point, Sheppard stopped to get more money and Lawton allegedly slipped into the front seat and drove off in the vehicle.

The car has since been recovered but the gun remains missing.

Sheppard is assigned to the 76th Precinct in Red Hook, Brooklyn.

