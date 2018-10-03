NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Officials with the National Weather Service confirmed Wednesday morning that a tornado touched down in Ronkonkoma during Tuesday’s storms.

The EF0 tornado had maximum winds of 85 mph.

“We’re looking at a path length of about 400 yards,” said National Weather Service Meteorologist Ross Dickman. The damage stretched from from Iroquois Street to Seneca and North Ontario streets.

EF0 tornado confirmed last night in Ronkonkoma, NY with maximum wind speeds estimated at 85 mph – https://t.co/bufQERBNbH — NWS New York NY (@NWSNewYorkNY) October 3, 2018

“Like a train was going through my back yard,” resident Helen Johnson told CBS2. The tornado sent a tree crashing down on her cars, and sent her fence flying into the middle of the street. “It just sounded like a really loud train going through my house. It was crazy. It was frightening.”

It’s unusual for a tornado to touch down on Long Island, Dickman said. The last one that struck went from Oakdale to Bohemia in 2012.

Dickman said this one was a bit worse.

“We’ve seen trees down, we’ve seen power lines down, there’s been some siding peeled off a few houses, backyard furniture that was in one house and now its completely in another person’s yard,” Dickman said.

The tornado touched down as severe thunderstorms were also causing damage in Westchester.

“This particular storm was more of a quick spin-up, in fact it didn’t travel very far, again it was only 400 yards wide, but occasionally tornadoes do start out of very strong severe thunderstorms,” he said.

Dickman said it was “very lucky” nobody was hurt when the tornado touched down.

“Fortunately, nobody did lose their life and occasionally this type of thing happens,” Dickman said. “It’s very rare for this to happen in October. We would have to go back and take a look at our records to see exactly when the last time we had tornadoes on Long Island in October, very unusual. But we did have a very warm, unstable air mass across the area yesterday and with the cold front through the area it was enough to produce this severe weather.”