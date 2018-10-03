NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police say a man wielding a pair of pliers is behind a September robbery in the West Village.
The NYPD released surveillance video of the man they say robbed a woman in front of a building at Minetta Street near Bleecker Street last week.
The victim tried to fight him off, but the suspect made off with $200 from her purse.
Investigators describe the suspect as a 5’9″ tall black male between 20 and 30 years old who was last seen wearing a black hooded sweater with red writing on the front, blue jeans, and a black backpack.
Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74682). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.