NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police say a man wielding a pair of pliers is behind a September robbery in the West Village.

The NYPD released surveillance video of the man they say robbed a woman in front of a building at Minetta Street near Bleecker Street last week.

The victim tried to fight him off, but the suspect made off with $200 from her purse.

Investigators describe the suspect as a 5’9″ tall black male between 20 and 30 years old who was last seen wearing a black hooded sweater with red writing on the front, blue jeans, and a black backpack.