NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A woman managed to fend off two men who tried to rob her at gunpoint in the Bronx, police say.

It happened around 11 p.m. last Thursday on Park Avenue in the Tremont section of the borough.

Police said one man displayed a gun and demanded money while the other stood guard.

Surveillance video shows the 29-year-old woman push her way past the men, who took off heading north on Park Ave.

Police described the suspects as black men, 16 to 25 years old, 5 feet 5 to 8 inches, both wearing dark colored clothing.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577. All calls are strictly confidential.