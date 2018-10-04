  • TV10/55On Air

CBS2 Weather headlines

It’s a mix of sun and clouds this afternoon as we await some frontal activity to the north and west. That said, a shower or even rumble is possible though the late afternoon hours, but we’re not expecting much. More impressive though will be the temps — we’re gonna make a run for 80°!

nu tu skycast 3d tonight 10/4 CBS2 Thursday Afternoon Weather Headlines

(Credit: CBS2)

A disorganized line of showers and storms will then swing through this evening before we clear things up a bit. Towards sunrise, we should be able to dip into the low 60s and upper 50s.

jl humidity trend 2 10/4 CBS2 Thursday Afternoon Weather Headlines

(Credit: CBS2)

Tomorrow will be a mix of sun and clouds with more sun to the north and more clouds to the south and east. It will be noticeably cooler, too, with temps probably staying in the 60s.

nu tu 7day auto weather app3 10/4 CBS2 Thursday Afternoon Weather Headlines

(Credit: CBS2)

And it’s a similar story into Saturday with partly cloudy skies and temps right around where they should be.

