Korean Boy Band BTS Makes U.S. Stadium Debut In New YorkBTS fans started camping out Sunday to see the group's first U.S. outdoor stadium concert at Citi Field this weekend.

Suspended Public School Teacher Files Lawsuit Against NYCA New York City public school teacher facing termination is speaking out, calling the charges against her a lie.

Exclusive: Crime Ring Allegedly Targeting High-End Cars In Tri-StatePolice say high-tech thieves are taking off in some high-priced cars. All part of an alleged crime ring stretching across the Tri-state area.

Cars Keep Crashing Into Staten Island House, Homeowner Pleads For HelpFive crashes in eight years. That's how many times one Staten Island home has been hit by vehicles.

14-Year-Old Suspect Arrested In Fatal Shooting Of Teen On Basketball CourtTimothy Oyebola, 16, was shot in the back of the head while playing at the court on Chester Street in Brownsville last month. Investigators said he was not the intended target.

Westchester, Rockland Counties Rocked By Storm; Tornadoes Confirmed In Stony Point And New CastleTornadoes were also confirmed to have touched down in Ronkonkoma on Long Island and in New Canaan, Connecticut.

'One Of The Strangest Cases I've Ever Been A Part Of': Kidnap, Ransom Attempt Ends In Chase, Arrest On Fire EscapeA dramatic and unusual crime played out across New York City Monday that involved a gunpoint abduction, a ransom attempt, a chase and an arrest on a fire escape, the NYPD said.

Firefighters Pull Off Rescue Of 'Rascal' Dog That Went Missing In BayonneBayonne firefighters saved an 11-year-old missing dog that managed to get stuck in a water pit at the SUEZ treatment plant.

FDNY: More Than A Dozen Hurt In 6-Alarm East Village FireAn early morning fire forced people in the East Village into the streets and left 14 people hurt.

'We Are Enraged!': Bronx Residents Rally Against Planned Jail Site To Replace RikersMayor Bill de Blasio wants to close the jails on Rikers Island and move towards a borough-based jail system, with facilities in the Bronx, Brooklyn, Manhattan, and Queens.