Comments
By Giorgio Panetta
CBS2 Chief Meteorologist/Weather Producer
We’re in for a real treat today, with a beautiful morning and a beautiful afternoon on tap.
Skies remain mostly clear today and the temps are warm!
We are going to get into the 80s this afternoon and there is a very slight chance for a passing shower/storm by this evening. Nothing like the devastation we experienced on Tuesday.
Tonight is cooler, starting off Friday in the upper 50s for most around the area.
Have a great day, and enjoy the nice weather!
– G