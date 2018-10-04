Filed Under:CBS2 Weather headlines

By Giorgio Panetta

CBS2 Chief Meteorologist/Weather Producer

We’re in for a real treat today, with a beautiful morning and a beautiful afternoon on tap.

Skies remain mostly clear today and the temps are warm!

wx 3 10/4 CBS2 Thursday Morning Weather Headlines

CBS2

We are going to get into the 80s this afternoon and there is a very slight chance for a passing shower/storm by this evening. Nothing like the devastation we experienced on Tuesday.

wx1 10/4 CBS2 Thursday Morning Weather Headlines

CBS2

Tonight is cooler, starting off Friday in the upper 50s for most around the area.

Have a great day, and enjoy the nice weather!

– G

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s