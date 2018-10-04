NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police in the Bronx were investigating a possible mob hit late Thursday.

Sources tell CBS2 a man linked to the Bonanno crime family was shot dead at a McDonald’s drive-thru on Webster Avenue in the Claremont section.

Investigators identified the victim as 71-year-old Sylvester Zottola.

He was reportedly shot once in the head, three times in the chest, and once more in the shoulder.

In July, Zottola’s 41-year-old son, Salvatore, was also shot in the Bronx but survived. It wasn’t confirmed if that shooting was mob-related.

Sources say the shooter sped away in a grey vehicle on nearby Clay Avenue.