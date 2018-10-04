WASHINGTON, D.C. (CBSNewYork) – The U.S. Senate is set to receive the FBI’s report on its investigation into Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh.

This comes as Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has set an initial Senate vote for this Friday, with a final vote expected over the weekend.

Senators will have the chance to review the FBI’s report on allegations of sexual misconduct against Kavanaugh ahead of voting on his confirmation. His fate appears to be in the hands of three Republican Senators who have not revealed how they will vote.

“There will be plenty of time for members to review and be briefing on the supplemental material before a Friday cloture vote,” McConnell said.

More From CBS News

After reviewing the report, the White House remains confident in President Donald Trump’s nominee. Early Thursday morning, White House spokesman Raj Shah tweeted, “The White House is fully confident the Senate will vote to confirm Judge Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court.”

.@WhiteHouse statement on @FBI supplemental background investigation into Judge Brett Kavanaugh: “The White House has received the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s supplemental background investigation into Judge Kavanaugh, and it is being transmitted to the Senate. (1/3) — Raj Shah (@RajShah45) October 4, 2018

The president tweeted earlier that Kavanaugh “is a fine man and great intellect. The country is with him all the way.”

Wow, such enthusiasm and energy for Judge Brett Kavanaugh. Look at the Energy, look at the Polls. Something very big is happening. He is a fine man and great intellect. The country is with him all the way! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 4, 2018

The White House is facing criticism for allegedly limiting the scope of the investigation, reportedly blocking the FBI from talking to the two key players – accuser Dr. Christine Blasey Ford and Kavanaugh himself.

“The FBI has been given free reign,” said Kellyanne Conway. “We’re not micromanaging anything.”

The FBI did interview Mark Judge, Leland Keyser and Patrick Smyth – the people Ford said were at the house the night she was allegedly sexually assaulted.

Agents also spoke to the friends Kavanaugh referred to as “Timmy” and “Squi” in his high school calendars.

Ford’s attorneys said in a statement they are profoundly disappointed, adding “those directing the FBI investigation were not interested in seeking the truth.”

FBI background checks are supposed to be kept confidential, so it’s unclear how much the public will find out about the report’s contents. Republican and Democratic Senators will take turns Thursday being briefed on the findings.