NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Gov. Andrew Cuomo says major changes are coming to John F. Kennedy International Airport.

On Thursday, he announced his plan to rebuild the airport with two new terminals and two new roadways to improve vehicle access.

The governor said it’s part of a $13 billion plan to be completely be 2025.

Full Video: Gov. Andrew Cuomo Infrastructure Announcement

“This record investment — including $12 billion in private funding — advances the Governor’s vision for a unified and interconnected airport system with best-in-class passenger amenities, centralized ground transportation options and vastly improved roadways that collectively will increase the airport’s capacity by at least 15 million passengers a year,” his office said in a statement.

In addition, Cuomo said the next big fix will be for the New York City subway system.

“The only realistic option is congestion pricing. We have to get it done. We have to get it done next year,” he said. “If we get the funding, we will get it done.”

In the past, the governor had said the city and state have to split the cost 50/50, but now he says that’s not a realistic option.