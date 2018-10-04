  • TV10/55Watch Now
Filed Under:Cocaine, JFK Airport, John F. Kennedy International Airport, Local TV

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A traveler from Jamaica was caught smuggling cocaine through John F. Kennedy International Airport inside Baileys Irish Cream bottles, the U.S. Customs and Border Protection agency says.

On September 28, Akeem Rasheen Lewis arrived at the airport on a flight from Kingston, Jamaica.

(Credit: U.S. Customs and Border Protection)

(Credit: U.S. Customs and Border Protection)

Customs officers said they discovered three bottles in a duty free bag that had been tampered with. Upon further investigation, officers said they found white powered wrapped in clear plastic bags inside the bottles.

In total, authorities seized three packages containing nine pounds of cocaine, with an estimated street value of $115,000.

(Credit: U.S. Customs and Border Protection)

(Credit: U.S. Customs and Border Protection)

Rasheen Lewis was arrested and turned over to Homeland Security.

