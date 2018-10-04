NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — NJ TRANSIT service was suspended into and out of New York Penn Station for almost two hours Thursday evening following a ‘slow speed derailment’ near the transit hub.

Train service in and out of Penn Station New York is suspended due to a NJ Transit minor slow speed train derailment near Penn station. Midtown Direct Line trains will be diverted to Hoboken Terminal. PATH will cross honor rail tickets and passes at 33rd St., NPS and HOB. — NJ TRANSIT (@NJTRANSIT) October 4, 2018

The agency says Montclair-Boonton Line train 6279 experienced a minor, slow-speed derailment shortly after departing Penn Station at 6:10 p.m. The train had not yet entered the Hudson River Tunnel when one set of wheels on one car derailed, according to NJ TRANSIT.

No injuries were reported to the roughly 900 to 1,000 people who were on board the train, including customers and crew, at the time.

Midtown Direct Line service was diverted to Hoboken Terminal, and PATH was cross honoring NJ TRANSIT tickets an passes at Herald Square, Newark Penn Station, and Hoboken to accommodate commuters.

NJ TRANSIT and privately operated buses were also cross honoring rail tickets and passes in response to the derailment.

Amtrak says rail traffic into Penn Station resumed shortly before 8 p.m., but customers should expect delays through the evening as crews worked to restore full service, inspect the infrastructure, and make any necessary repairs.

