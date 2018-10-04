  • TV10/55On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMAmerica's Court with Judge Ross
    10:30 AMAmerica's Court with Judge Ross
    11:00 AMJustice with Judge Mablean
    11:30 AMJustice for All with Judge Cristina Perez
    12:00 PMSupreme Justice with Judge Karen Mills
    View All Programs
  • CBS 2On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMCBS 2 News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local TV, New York Mets, Noah Syndergaard

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – New York Mets pitcher Noah Syndergaard has lost some of his luscious locks.

Thor got a haircut Wednesday so he can play the part of a Viking on television.

Syndergaard posted photos of the process on Twitter, saying “Cut your hair they say…..it worked for Jake they say…..you’ll pitch better they say…….lots of sheep in Ireland.”

A second tweet read, “Hair: Party on top, business on the sides #Vikings style.”

The 26-year-old says he will appear on the HISTORY channel show “Vikings” this fall.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s