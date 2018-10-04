Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – New York Mets pitcher Noah Syndergaard has lost some of his luscious locks.
Thor got a haircut Wednesday so he can play the part of a Viking on television.
Syndergaard posted photos of the process on Twitter, saying “Cut your hair they say…..it worked for Jake they say…..you’ll pitch better they say…….lots of sheep in Ireland.”
A second tweet read, “Hair: Party on top, business on the sides #Vikings style.”
The 26-year-old says he will appear on the HISTORY channel show “Vikings” this fall.