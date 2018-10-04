NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – New York Mets pitcher Noah Syndergaard has lost some of his luscious locks.

Thor got a haircut Wednesday so he can play the part of a Viking on television.

Syndergaard posted photos of the process on Twitter, saying “Cut your hair they say…..it worked for Jake they say…..you’ll pitch better they say…….lots of sheep in Ireland.”

Cut your hair they say…..it worked for Jake they say…..you’ll pitch better they say…….lots of sheep in Ireland 🐑 pic.twitter.com/Ge1C1XAz4j — Noah Syndergaard (@Noahsyndergaard) October 3, 2018

A second tweet read, “Hair: Party on top, business on the sides #Vikings style.”

Hair: Party on top, business on the sides #Vikings style. On the set of HISTORY’s drama “Vikings” filming an episode for season six. Catch the midseason 5 premiere on Nov. 28 on HISTORY. Look out for “Thorbjorn”-he’s a Badass @HistoryVikings pic.twitter.com/1Q5EXTe64y — Noah Syndergaard (@Noahsyndergaard) October 3, 2018

The 26-year-old says he will appear on the HISTORY channel show “Vikings” this fall.