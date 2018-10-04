NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A 1-year-old girl is dead and her twin brother is critically hurt after police say they were found with severe body trauma inside a Queens apartment.

The children’s 30-year-old mother is in police custody. So far, no charges have been filed.

Police said they were called to a home on Ashby Avenue in the Auburndale neighborhood shortly before 10 p.m. Wednesday.

Sources told CBS2 the woman lived in the basement unit with five children, all under the age of 10. She was the only adult home at the time, sources said.

Police said officers found the little girl, identified as 1-year-old Elaina Torabi, unconscious and unresponsive and rushed her to Flushing Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Her brother was taken to Cohen Children’s Medical Center in critical condition.

The Administration for Children’s Services removed three other girls, ages 2, 4, and 5, from the home, unharmed. Sources told CBS2 there was no ACS history at the house.

The medical examiner’s office will determine the girl’s cause of death as the investigation continues.