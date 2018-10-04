  • TV10/55On Air

CLIFTON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — An autism awareness teddy bear is back where it belongs after being stolen from a diner in New Jersey.

The bear has been returned to Allwood Diner in Clifton.

stolenbear Teddy Returns! Austism Awareness Bear Back At N.J. Diner After Being Stolen

An Autism awareness bear was stolen from the Allwood Diner. (credit: Facebook/Allwood Diner)

Surveillance video showed the bearnapper walk into the diner earlier this week and then back run out, carrying the large stuffed animal.

The owner said it was a “youngster making a not-well-thought-out-prank.”

“To him it was just a stuffed bear, but he quickly realized what this bear meant to Allwood Diner and the Clifton community,” the diner said in a Facebook post.

