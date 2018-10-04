MANORVILLE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – A Boy Scout who was killed by an alleged drunk driver last weekend on Long Island will be remembered with a wake Thursday.

Police said 12-year-old Andrew McMorris, of Wading River, was walking with a group along David Terry Road in Manorville when he and four other scouts were hit by 59-year-old Thomas Murphy, of Holbrook.

The other boys suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Murphy was charged with driving while intoxicated, but his charges are expected to be upgraded.

In a statement Wednesday, the McMorris family said Andrew was “born with a sense of wonder and amazement of the world around him, and he never lost the ability to be awed by and delighted with all it had to offer.”

His parents, John and Alisa, said he was artful, active, bright and hardworking, dedicated to the community and loved to travel. He also loved aviation.

“Words cannot express how grateful we are for all your love, prayers, thoughts and deeds. They all mean so much to us. Thank you is not enough. Give all your children and loved ones an extra-long hug today and don’t wait for the right time to express love to one another. Peace and love to you all,” they said in a statement.

A wake is scheduled for Thursday and Friday, and the funeral will be held Saturday.