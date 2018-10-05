  • TV10/55On Air

CBS2 Weather headlines

Justin Lewis
Meteorologist

Expect a mix of sun and clouds this afternoon with more sun north and more clouds south. It will be rather pleasant though with our temps closer to normal and our dew points in the comfortable 50s and 40s.

CBS2 Friday Afternoon Weather Headlines

It will be cool and comfy tonight with some clouds lingering. Expect temps to fall into the upper 50s or so.

CBS2 Friday Afternoon Weather Headlines

We’ll see mostly cloudy to partly sunny skies tomorrow with perhaps a stray shower or drizzle off to the north and west. Highs will remain on the cool side in the mid to upper 60s.

Sunday has the potential to be a little brighter, but for now, we’ll call it partly sunny. We’ll just have to keep an eye on some showers to the north and west associated with a slowly approaching cold front.

