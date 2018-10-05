NEW YORK (Hoodline) – So you’re hungry — and you’re ready for some Korean food. Good news: we’ve found the freshest spots to satisfy your appetite. Here are the newest places to check out the next time you’re in the mood for galbi, kimchi stew, bibimbap and other Korean fare.

SuPoke

68 W. 39th St., Midtown

SuPoke is a new restaurant that offers sushi, poke bowls and Korean cuisine.

The Korean items on the menu include rice dishes (bibimbap) with vegetables, tofu, chicken teriyaki, spicy pork or beef. Tofu soup is also available, as is kimchi stew and yookaejang.

Yelpers are excited about SuPoke, which currently holds 4.5 stars out of eight reviews on the site.

Wesley S., who reviewed the eatery on Sept. 7, wrote, “The aesthetics of the interior of the building was cozy, neat and clean. I had the eight-piece California, which comes with three pieces nigiri (tuna, salmon, shrimp) and miso soup and it was so delicious. Very filling and flavorful.”

Yelper Ranie D. wrote, “Great lunch spot for yummy Korean food! I got kalbi and seafood tofu soup. All the food turned out delicious!”

SuPoke is open from 10 a.m.–10 p.m. on weekdays and 11 a.m.–9 p.m. on Saturday. (It’s closed on Sunday.)

Hwaban

55 W. 19th St., Flatiron

PHOTO: JENNY S./YELP

Hwaban is a sleek new restaurant that uses traditional and contemporary Korean techniques for its dishes.

Start off with lotus root salad or dubu (steamed bean curd, chicken and mushroom dumpling), then move on to entrees like clear salted pollock roe soup with dubu and shimeji mushroom; kimchi stew with pork jowl; and soy sauce-braised oxtail with daikon radish and dried red dates. (Find the full menu here.)

With a five-star rating out of 30 reviews on Yelp, Hwaban has received rave reviews.

Yelper Betty W., who reviewed it on Sept. 15, wrote, “This restaurant is such a gem! The decor is modern and the ambiance is nice and cozy. We had the rice cake and the oxtail for entree, the dubu soup and lotus root as appetizers. Everything was really good. I love the oxtail and the rice that came with it.”

Melissa G. noted, “We honestly loved everything we ate here. You will not be disappointed by any of these dishes. That being said, the dubu, rice cake and rice and short ribs were out-of-this-world good. I especially recommend these particular items.”

Hwaban is open from 5–11:30 p.m. from Tuesday-Friday and noon–2:30 p.m. and 5–11:30 p.m. on weekends. (It’s closed on Monday.)

Jjang Cooks

136-71 Roosevelt Ave., Flushing

PHOTO: JJANG COOKS/YELP

Jjang Cooks is a Korean spot, offering barbecue and more. Visitors can expect Korean classics like vegetable bibimbap, squid hot pop bibimbap, beef soybean soup, beef rib soup, spicy seafood tofu soup, seafood or kimchi fried rice and more.

Pork bulgogi, spicy mixed noodles with raw fish, spicy fried rice cake and kimbap are also available.

Jjang Cooks is off to a promising start with four stars out of nine reviews on Yelp.

Yelper Mike V., who visited the eatery on Aug. 8, wrote, “This place is great! Got an order of the cold noodles and the barbecue. The cold noodle bowl was super refreshing. I recommend trying out the drink called TokTok, it’s a soda/soju. I loved it.”

Silvia V. added, “My new favorite Korean restaurant! Food was delicious, service was great, the place was clean and the price was good too!”

Jjang Cooks is open from 9 a.m.–11 p.m. from Monday-Thursday and Sunday and 9 a.m.–midnight on Friday and Saturday.