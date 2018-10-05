NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — An elderly woman was killed Friday afternoon by a driver officials say jumped a curb on Manhattan’s Upper East Side.

Investigators say the driver of a Range Rover careened onto the sidewalk near the corner of Madison Avenue and 79th Street and struck the 84-year-old woman.

Medics responded and pronounced the victim dead at the scene.

The driver remained at the scene, and there were no immediate arrests as the investigation continued.

Stick with CBSNewYork.com for more on this breaking story.