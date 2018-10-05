NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Calling all muggles, Hogwarts is coming to Manhattan.

The “Harry Potter: A History of Magic” exhibition opens Friday at the New York Historical Society on the Upper West Side.

The highly anticipated exhibit features some of the props and costumes from the films.

Organizers say it’s not just for aspiring witches and wizards.

“There’s something here for everyone, and magic is so universal,” New York Historical Society Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Jennifer Schantz told CBS2. “Everyone is touched by magic, so this is an exceptional exhibit for someone who is not only a rabid Harry Potter fan but for anyone who is interested in history and who’s interested in magic.”

The exhibit runs through the end of January.