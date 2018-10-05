  • TV10/55On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:30 AMJustice for All with Judge Cristina Perez
    12:00 PMSupreme Justice with Judge Karen Mills
    12:30 PMThe Verdict with Judge Hatchett
    1:00 PMLauren Lake's Paternity Court
    1:30 PMLauren Lake's Paternity Court
    View All Programs
  • CBS 2On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMCBS 2 News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Harry Potter, Local TV, New York Historical Society

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Calling all muggles, Hogwarts is coming to Manhattan.

The “Harry Potter: A History of Magic” exhibition opens Friday at the New York Historical Society on the Upper West Side.

The highly anticipated exhibit features some of the props and costumes from the films.

Organizers say it’s not just for aspiring witches and wizards.

“There’s something here for everyone, and magic is so universal,” New York Historical Society Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Jennifer Schantz told CBS2. “Everyone is touched by magic, so this is an exceptional exhibit for someone who is not only a rabid Harry Potter fan but for anyone who is interested in history and who’s interested in magic.”

The exhibit runs through the end of January.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s