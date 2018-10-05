TOWN OF ISLIP, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – A karate instructor on Long Island is accused of inappropriately touching a 14-year-old female student.

Suffolk County police said Michael Carretto was arrested Thursday night.

He’s charged with sexual abuse and endangering the welfare of a child.

Police said Carretto was a karate instructor at Dragon’s Gate Martial Arts Academy off Sunrise Highway in Oakdale.

The alleged incident took place on September 11.

Investigators urge anyone who may have been a victim of Carretto to contact the Special Victims Section at 631-852-6531.