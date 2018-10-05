VALLEY STREAM, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – A 16-year-old girl from Maryland may have been spotted Thursday night in Valley Stream.

The last confirmed sighting of Brooklynn Hays was on Sept. 30 in Essex, Maryland.

Brooklynn is 5’2″ and weighs about 111 pounds. She was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, capri sweatpants and flip flops. She has a birthmark on her knee.

She may have dyed her brown hair pink or red and may be wearing glasses.

Anyone who has seen her or has information about her disappearance is asked to contact authorities immediately.