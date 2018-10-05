  • TV10/55On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    8:00 PMDr. Phil
    9:00 PMWLNY News at 9PM
    10:00 PMJudge Judy
    10:30 PMJudge Judy
    11:00 PMMike & Molly
    View All Programs
  • CBS 2On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    8:00 PMMacGyver
    9:00 PMHawaii Five-0
    10:00 PMBlue Bloods
    11:00 PMCBS 2 News at 11PM
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Cindy Hsu, Elections, New Jersey, School, Voting

NEW MILFORD, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – There are campaigns across the country to get people to get out to vote, but students in one New Jersey school are getting a unique lesson as they hold student government elections.

The push to get out the vote is stronger than ever in Bergen County. Students at the Hovnanian School are getting a taste of what it’s really like to vote.

With an official voting booth brought by Bergen County Clerk John Hogan to help get kids motivated.

“It is a responsibility as well as a privilege. Not everybody gets to vote in this world. Not everyone gets a say,” Principal Shakeh Tashjian said.

First graders Jemma and Alec told CBS2’s Cindy Hsu they loved getting to vote and hope to one day be president.

1005vote e1538780283412 New Jersey Youngsters Learn The Value Of Voting

Student voting campaign in New Milford, New Jersey. (Credit: CBS2)

Three eighth graders at the school are running for Student Council President.

“I just want to run for president to make this school as best as it can to be. The best school in New Milford and in the whole county,” 13-year-old Bedig Touroussian said.

“When I was younger, I had a lot of people telling me that you’re going to be the first female president,” Olivia Simonian said. “Right now just running for your middle school president is enough.”

No matter who wins, all the students are learning that every vote counts.

The youngest children voting at the school are six years old and the hope is they’ll be just as motivated to cast their vote when they’re 18 and it really counts.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s