NEW MILFORD, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – There are campaigns across the country to get people to get out to vote, but students in one New Jersey school are getting a unique lesson as they hold student government elections.

The push to get out the vote is stronger than ever in Bergen County. Students at the Hovnanian School are getting a taste of what it’s really like to vote.

With an official voting booth brought by Bergen County Clerk John Hogan to help get kids motivated.

“It is a responsibility as well as a privilege. Not everybody gets to vote in this world. Not everyone gets a say,” Principal Shakeh Tashjian said.

First graders Jemma and Alec told CBS2’s Cindy Hsu they loved getting to vote and hope to one day be president.

Three eighth graders at the school are running for Student Council President.

“I just want to run for president to make this school as best as it can to be. The best school in New Milford and in the whole county,” 13-year-old Bedig Touroussian said.

“When I was younger, I had a lot of people telling me that you’re going to be the first female president,” Olivia Simonian said. “Right now just running for your middle school president is enough.”

No matter who wins, all the students are learning that every vote counts.

The youngest children voting at the school are six years old and the hope is they’ll be just as motivated to cast their vote when they’re 18 and it really counts.