NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – New Jersey TRANSIT riders are facing residual delays Friday morning following a train derailment Thursday night.

A train on the Montclair Boonton line derailed around 6:20 p.m. when the wheels on the first car came off the track shortly after leaving Penn Station.

Train service in and out of Penn Station New York is subject to 30-minute delays following an earlier minor, slow-speed train derailment near Penn Station — NJ TRANSIT (@NJTRANSIT) October 5, 2018

“It was a shaky movement. You could feel the actual car derailing off the rails,” passenger Latief Murphy said. “Everyone was scared. I mean, one person had a panic attack.”

“We’re in the front car, and it just felt like (noise),” said passenger Megan Dinneen.

Approximately 1,000 people were on board at the time.

“I’ve been stuck on the train for two hours,” one woman said.

“Look around, I mean everybody’s frustrated,” said a man.

“They need to be transparent, let people know what happened. It’s just unbelievable,” another man added.

Meanwhile, Penn Station was packed with people waiting, and the speaker system wasn’t working properly.

In Hoboken, the PATH station was beyond capacity as people tried to figure out how to get home.

After nearly two hours, the derailed train was finally towed back to Penn Station.

Fed up riders had a message for Gov. Phil Murphy.

“Phil Murphy, you campaigned on this,” a woman said.

“He hasn’t done anything. I challenge him to take the train one day a week,” said Chris Millan.

NJ TRANSIT says riders should expect 30-minute delays for the Friday morning commute.

As of 6 a.m., all trains appeared to be on schedule, CBS2’s Janelle Burrell reported. Click here for the latest.