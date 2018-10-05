  • TV10/55On Air

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A Queens woman is facing charges after her 1-year-old daughter was found dead and the girl’s twin brother suffered what police described as “severe body trauma.”

Tina Moussighi, 30, was charged with felony assault in connection with the boy’s injuries. More charges are expected, pending the results of the girl’s autopsy.

Police were called to a home on Ashby Avenue in the Auburndale neighborhood shortly before 10 p.m. Wednesday.

Officers found 1-year-old Elaina Torabi unconscious and unresponsive. She was rushed to Flushing Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

The girl’s twin brother was taken to Cohen’s Children Medical Center in critical condition.

The Administration for Children’s Services removed three other girls, ages 2, 4, and 5, from the home, unharmed.

Sources told CBS2 that Moussighi had one previous run-in with ACS. The twins tested positive for opioids when they were born and were taken away from the mother while she underwent drug abuse counseling, sources said.

Moussighi regained custody six months later, and ACS workers visited the home Monday as part of the substance abuse program, sources said.

