Filed Under:Brett Kavanaugh, politics, Senate, Supreme Court

WASHINGTON (CBSNewYork) – Republicans are claiming a huge victory on Capitol Hill as the Senate voted to advance judge Brett Kavanaugh’s nomination to a final vote.

The vote limits senators to just 30 more hours of debate over Kavanaugh’s confirmation and is considered a test to see whether he has the support needed to get confirmed, reports CBS2’s Jessica Moore.

The move doesn’t guarantee Kavanaugh’s spot on the bench, as some senators noted they would reveal later today how they planned to vote.

For latest updated coverage, see CBSNews.com.

