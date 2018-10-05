NEWARK, N.J. (CBSNewYork/AP) – From the “Jersey Shore” house to a jailhouse?

Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino will be sentenced Friday after pleading guilty to charges of tax evasion in January.

The reality TV star faces up to five years in federal prison. His attorney is seeking probation, but the government wants a 14-month term.

Sorrentino’s brother, Marc, also pleaded guilty and faces sentencing Friday.

The brothers were charged in 2014 with multiple tax offenses after withholding about $9 million in income from the IRS.

They initially pleaded not guilty but later sent a letter to the judge saying they wanted to change their pleas.

“The Situation” appeared on all six seasons of the “Jersey Shore,” which ran from 2009 to 2012 and followed the lives of rowdy housemates in the New Jersey town of Seaside Heights.

He and other cast members reunited this spring for “Jersey Shore Family Vacation.”