Filed Under:Crime, Freeport, Local TV, Rape

FREEPORT, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – Police on Long Island have made an arrest after a woman was violently attacked and raped on the front lawn of a Freeport home.

Authorities say Ever Martinez Reyes was arrested in connection with the rape of a 36-year-old woman on Sept. 28.

1006freeport UPDATE: Arrest Made In Violent Freeport Rape

Ever L. Martinez Reyes (Nassau County Police Department)

Police say the 24-year-old approached the victim around 1:30 a.m. and punched her in the face, knocking the woman unconscious. When the victim woke up she was being sexually assaulted.

Reyes has been charged with two counts of first-degree rape, two counts of sexual abuse, and assault.

Nassau County police had released surveillance video and photos on Thursday. Police have not revealed how Reyes was identified as the attacker.

The victim’s mother told CBS2’s Reena Roy the attack left her daughter with eye damage.

