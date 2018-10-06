FREEPORT, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – Police on Long Island have made an arrest after a woman was violently attacked and raped on the front lawn of a Freeport home.

Authorities say Ever Martinez Reyes was arrested in connection with the rape of a 36-year-old woman on Sept. 28.

He is being held without bail, according to CBS2’s Dave Carlin.

Police say the 24-year-old approached the victim around 1:30 a.m. and punched her in the face, knocking the woman unconscious. When the victim woke up she was being sexually assaulted.

The victim’s mother told CBS2 the attack left her daughter with eye damage.

Reyes has been charged with two counts of first-degree rape, two counts of sexual abuse, and assault.

Nassau County police had released surveillance video and photos on Thursday. Police said an anonymous tip led to the arrest and described the search for a suspect as intense and a top priority.

“The tip came in that he was getting ready to flee to El Salvador,” said Nassau Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder.

Police describe Reyes as a day laborer/landscaper who did not know the victim with no prior criminal record. Investigators say he first came to the United States in 2010 at 16 after crossing the border in Texas. He was sent back and crossed the border again illegally in 2014.

“Now we can be at peace because we were very scared to go out at night just because of the situation,” said Iris Lizama, a neighbor. “He would be around the area still.”

“If you and prey on our vulnerable people here we will find you we will arrest you and we will prosecute you,” said Nassau County Executive Laura Curran.