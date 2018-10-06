  • TV10/55

Brett Kavanaugh, Local TV, SCOTUS, U.S. Senate, U.S. Supreme Court

WASHINGTON, D.C. (CBSNewYork) — The United States Senate has voted to confirm Judge Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court.

In a final vote of 50-48, the senate officially added President Trump’s pick as the ninth member of the nation’s highest court.

The soon-to-be Associate Justice has faced a lengthy and controversial confirmation process which was marred multiple allegations of sexual assault by women during the 53-year-old’s high school and college years.

Saturday afternoon’s vote was paused on several occasions by Vice President Mike Pence, as protesters on Capitol Hill continued to shout down the yes votes by Republican senators.

CBS New York will have more on this developing story throughout the day.

