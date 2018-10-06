ISLIP, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – A funeral service was help Saturday for a Long Island Boy Scout who died after being hit by an alleged drunk driver.

The funeral for 12-year-old Andrew McMorris was held at Trinity Lutheran Church in Islip.

Scouts in uniform were among those paying their respects.

McMorris was hit by a car last Sunday while walking on the shoulder of the road with his Boy Scout troop.

The driver of the car, 59-year-old Thomas Murphy, is charged with DWI, but the charges are expected to be upgraded.