WASHINGTON, D.C. (CBSNewYork) – Brett Kavanaugh was sworn in as 114th Supreme Court justice in private ceremony at court, just after the United States Senate voted 50-48 to confirm him.

The Senate officially added President Donald Trump’s pick as the ninth member of the nation’s highest court Saturday afternoon after a lengthy and controversial confirmation process which was marred multiple allegations of sexual assault by women during the 53-year-old’s high school and college years.

Saturday afternoon’s vote was paused on several occasions by Vice President Mike Pence, as protesters on Capitol Hill continued to shout down the yes votes by Republican senators.

I applaud and congratulate the U.S. Senate for confirming our GREAT NOMINEE, Judge Brett Kavanaugh, to the United States Supreme Court. Later today, I will sign his Commission of Appointment, and he will be officially sworn in. Very exciting! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 6, 2018

Following the vote, Trump quickly took to Twitter to congratulate his second Supreme Court pick in two years.

President Trump says he thinks women are not outraged, but rather "extremely happy," by Kavanaugh being confirmed to the Supreme Court: "Women were outraged at what happened to Brett Kavanaugh" https://t.co/R3vAPa7GeV pic.twitter.com/WeuoxONAn8 — CBS News (@CBSNews) October 6, 2018

Click to follow CBSNews.com for latest developments