NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The NYPD is looking for a man caught on surveillance video accused of impersonating a police officer to rob a Queens homeowner.

The incident happened last month in Astoria.

Investigators say the suspect flashed a shield and demanded a donation for the 114th Precinct station house from a 30-year-old man.

He allegedly told the victim that if he refused, he better leave queens.

It was unclear how much money he got away with.