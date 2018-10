NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police say a pedestrian was hit and dragged by a car in Hamilton Heights.

The crash happened just before 10 p.m. at Edgecombe Avenue and 145th Street.

The victim was taken to Harlem Hospital and was listed in serious condition.

The car believed to have been involved in the accident was found about a block away with a busted front windshield and a deployed airbag.