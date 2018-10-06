NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Sunday marks the start of National Fire Prevention Week.

According to fire safety advocates, over 80 percent of fire deaths occur in the home. That accounts for about 2,500 fatalities each year.

According to the American Red Cross, home fires cause more deaths every year than all other natural disasters combined.

An average of seven Americans die each day in home fires and 36 more are injured.

Sher Grogg, an advocate for Common Voices, lost her brother, sister-in-law, and their four grandchildren in a home electrical fire. She told CBS2 that the most important thing for a family to do is create an escape plan, in case of a house fire.

Common Voices also has their own superhero, Flash Max, encouraging children to practice their family’s fire escape plane.

Flash Max, who is also known as Virginia firefighter Michael Furman, says the best thing for homeowners to do is have working smoke detectors on every floor of their house and practice their plan regularly.

“I tell the boys and girls… practice before you go to the game so you get good at your sport. It’s the same thing with home fire safety,” Flash Max said.

