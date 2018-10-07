NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Comic book fans and cosplayers left the Jacob Javits Center with big smiles and plenty of souvenirs as the New York Comic Con came to a close Sunday.

Over 200,000 people reportedly attended this year’s four-day event; with most of the guests decked out in their best and most creative costumes. They may not have agreed on what costume to wear, but all the attendees agreed on one thing: It’s cool to nerd out for a weekend, and that’s exactly what everyone did.

PHOTOS: Coplayers At New York Comic Con 2018

FIRST EVER ANTI-BULLYING RALLY

On Sunday, the Comic Con also hosted its first rally focused on social justice issues and standing against bullying. The “Love is Our Superpower” rally was hosted by actress Chase Masterson and featured speakers including Therese Patricia Okoumou (the activist who scaled the Statue of Liberty on July 4) and Linda Beigel (the mother of Parkland shooting victim and teacher Scott Beigel).

Masterson, the founder of the non-profit Pop Culture Hero Coalition and an actress on shows like Star Trek, told CBS2 the event was a “groundbreaking intersection of pop culture and social justice!”

Comic Con was the perfect backdrop for the event, which stressed the importance of mental health and ending bullying, as speakers encouraged the costume-wearing guests to act as “real life superheroes.”

WORLD PREMIERE AT COMIC CON

Comic Con’s final day also shared a bit of television history as thousands of guests were treated to the world premiere of the new season of “Dr. Who.” The British television classic aired the episode at Comic Con and in the U.K. at the same time, as Jodie Whittaker became the first female lead of the show in its over 50-year history.

Whittaker also thrilled the Javits Center crowd by flying to New York with her co-stars to watch the premiere in person with the fans.

ALREADY GEARING UP FOR 2019

Event organizers won’t have any time to rest as next year’s Comic Con is already in the planning stages.

“We’ve already really started planning New York Comic Con 2019 even before we’ve finished this one,” event director Mike Armstrong told CBS2 over the weekend.

Armstrong added that is takes 16 months to prepare for the costume filled convention. What kind of history will be made at next year’s event? You’ll have to wait until October 2019 to find out.