CENTEREACH, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – A Long Island driving instructor is now behind bars after police say he was driving drunk with his students in the car.

Suffolk County police say Russell Cohen was driving with four students Saturday morning when the passengers began to believe Cohen was intoxicated.

The students convinced their teacher to stop at a McDonald’s in Centereach. Once inside, they called 911.

Police say Cohen then drove off, leaving his students behind, because they were “taking too long” inside the eatery.

The 58-year-old’s day behind the wheel came to an end when he reportedly rear-ended another car in Ridge. That driver, a 29-year-old woman, suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the crash.

Cohen has been charged with aggravated DWI and three counts of endangering the welfare of a child.