NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – In this edition of “Furry Friend Finder,” CBS2’s Vanessa Murdock and Cindy Hsu introduce sisters Bambi and Foxy.

The five-month-old Chihuahua puppies were found outside a woman’s home in a box in the rain when they were only 10-weeks-old.

Bambi weighs five pounds. She can be shy but she’s sweet and loves to cuddle.

1007bambi Furry Friend Finder: Bambi And Foxy

5-month-old puppy Bambi (Credit: CBS2)

Foxy is also about five pounds. She’s outgoing, friendly, and she loves to play.

1007foxy Furry Friend Finder: Bambi And Foxy

5-month-old puppy Foxy (Credit: CBS2)

You can keep track of which animals are still looking for homes and which ones have been adopted by a loving family at humanesocietyny.org.

The Humane Society of New York is located at 306 E. 59th St. near Second Avenue in Manhattan.

