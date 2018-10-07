NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – In this edition of “Furry Friend Finder,” CBS2’s Vanessa Murdock and Cindy Hsu introduce sisters Bambi and Foxy.

The five-month-old Chihuahua puppies were found outside a woman’s home in a box in the rain when they were only 10-weeks-old.

Bambi weighs five pounds. She can be shy but she’s sweet and loves to cuddle.

Foxy is also about five pounds. She’s outgoing, friendly, and she loves to play.

You can keep track of which animals are still looking for homes and which ones have been adopted by a loving family at humanesocietyny.org.

The Humane Society of New York is located at 306 E. 59th St. near Second Avenue in Manhattan.