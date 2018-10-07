Filed Under:Andrea Grymes, Cindy Hsu, Food, Julie Hartigan, Local TV

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Fall is back and that means football season is in full swing. Whether you’re a college or NFL tailgate regular, chef Julie Hartigan of “Cooking w/ Julie” has easy, delicious, and healthy snacks that are sure to make you a game day MVP!

Mini Mexican 7 Layer Dips

Ingredients:

  • 1 cup seasoned refried beans (go fat free)
  • 3/4 cup sour cream (or fat free greek yogurt)
  • 3/4 cup guacamole
  • 1 cup salsa
  • 1/2 cup shredded cheddar (or light!)
  • 1/2 cup chopped red peppers
  • 1/2 cup chopped scallion
  • 1/4 cup chopped cilantro
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s