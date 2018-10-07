Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Fall is back and that means football season is in full swing. Whether you’re a college or NFL tailgate regular, chef Julie Hartigan of “Cooking w/ Julie” has easy, delicious, and healthy snacks that are sure to make you a game day MVP!
Mini Mexican 7 Layer Dips
Ingredients:
- 1 cup seasoned refried beans (go fat free)
- 3/4 cup sour cream (or fat free greek yogurt)
- 3/4 cup guacamole
- 1 cup salsa
- 1/2 cup shredded cheddar (or light!)
- 1/2 cup chopped red peppers
- 1/2 cup chopped scallion
- 1/4 cup chopped cilantro