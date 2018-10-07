NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The husband of a Queens mom suspected of beating their twin toddlers fell to his death from the top of a midtown hotel Saturday.

The body of Mohammad Torabi was found just after 1 p.m. on top of a third-floor air-conditioning unit at the Renaissance New York Hotel in Manhattan.

Police say the 31-year-old plunged to his death from the roof of the 17-story building.

Torabi’s wife, Tina Moussighi, is facing several charges stemming from the death of their one-year-old daughter and beating of her twin brother.

MORE: Queens Mother Charged After Daughter Found Dead, Son Injured

Police were called to the family’s home on Ashby Avenue in Auburndale shortly before 10 p.m. on Oct. 3.

Officers found one-year-old Elaina Torabi unconscious and unresponsive. She was rushed to Flushing Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

The girl’s twin brother was taken to Cohen’s Children Medical Center in critical condition.

The Administration for Children’s Services removed three other girls, ages 2, 4, and 5, from the home, unharmed.

Sources told CBS2 that Moussighi had one previous run-in with ACS. The twins previously tested positive for opioids when they were born and were taken away from the mother while she underwent drug abuse counseling.

Moussighi was charged with felony assault in connection with the boy’s injuries. More charges are expected, pending the results of the girl’s autopsy.