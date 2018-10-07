NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police are looking for an armed suspect accused of targeting two businesses in the Tremont section of the Bronx.

Authorities say the man threatened clerks in both of the stores with a gun; in one case he allegedly told the clerk he was going to shoot her.

Surveillance video was able to get a clear image of the man, who police describe as a Hispanic man, about 5’9”, with a pony tail and a beard.

At about 8:25 a.m. Saturday, the robber reportedly walked into a Bronx restaurant and told the employee he had a gun before demanding money.

The man left without getting anything from the eatery, but 10 minutes later, police tell CBS2’s Clark Fouraker he walked into a nearby bodega to try again.

The suspect then told an employee he was going to shoot her and got away with about $100 in cash.

Witnesses say they saw what appeared to be a handgun sticking out of the man’s waistband.

The robber reportedly told the female employee he’d be back for more money but has not returned.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782), visit the Crime Stoppers website or text tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.