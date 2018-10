NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — An up-and-coming local rapper was gunned down outside a Queens bar and now police are looking for his killer.

The NYPD was searching the scene in front of Tavern Lounge In Woodhaven on Sunday after investigators said Frank Snyder, who goes by the stage name “Hollywood Play,” was shot in the neck and leg earlier in the day.

The 35-year-old died at Jamaica Hospital.

Police are now trying to figure out what led to the shooting.