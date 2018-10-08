Justin Lewis

Meteorologist

After a mainly grey weekend, it would be safe to say we’re ready for some sun, but today isn’t our day, unfortunately. Yes, clouds will rule once again, and we’re even throwing a little drizzle into the mix. Outside of that, we’re looking at cooler conditions with temps running about 10 degrees shy of where they were yesterday.

The story doesn’t change much into tonight with even a little fog developing late. It actually won’t be until after tomorrow morning that we’ll see some breaks in the sky, but this will allow our temps to moderate some with temps climbing well into the 70s.

As for Wednesday, we’re looking at a partly sunny day with temps still well above normal in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees.