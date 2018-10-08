  • TV10/55On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMAmerica's Court with Judge Ross
    10:30 AMAmerica's Court with Judge Ross
    11:00 AMJustice with Judge Mablean
    11:30 AMJustice for All with Judge Cristina Perez
    12:00 PMSupreme Justice with Judge Karen Mills
    View All Programs
  • CBS 2On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMCBS 2 News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
Filed Under:CBS2 Weather headlines

Justin Lewis
Meteorologist

After a mainly grey weekend, it would be safe to say we’re ready for some sun, but today isn’t our day, unfortunately. Yes, clouds will rule once again, and we’re even throwing a little drizzle into the mix. Outside of that, we’re looking at cooler conditions with temps running about 10 degrees shy of where they were yesterday.

nu tu headlines 1 10/8 Monday Afternoon Forecast

The story doesn’t change much into tonight with even a little fog developing late. It actually won’t be until after tomorrow morning that we’ll see some breaks in the sky, but this will allow our temps to moderate some with temps climbing well into the 70s.

jl rain chances 1 10/8 Monday Afternoon Forecast

As for Wednesday, we’re looking at a partly sunny day with temps still well above normal in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s