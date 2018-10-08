NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Get ready to walk across the Hudson.

Governor Andrew Cuomo’s office has unveiled a new animation of a bicycle and pedestrian path on the Gov. Mario M. Cuomo Bridge.

The 3.6 mile path is set to open in 2019 and will link Rockland and Westchester Counties.

“When this scenic path opens next year, residents and visitors will have unprecedented views of the enduring beauty of the lower Hudson River Valley, along with more ways to cross the majestic river,” Cuomo said.

The 12-foot wide path will be located on the northern side of the westbound span of the bridge and will separated from traffic by a concrete barrier and fences.

The path features six scenic overlooks.

“The Governor Mario M. Cuomo Bridge will not only improve transportation connectivity in the region, it will maximize public investment,” New York State Thruway Authority Acting Executive Director Matthew J. Driscoll said. “This beautiful crossing will attract visitors, serve commuters and offer new economic opportunities on both sides of the Hudson.”

Pedestrians and cyclists will be able to access the walkway at landing points in Tarrytown and South Nyack, which will have parking lots, bike repair stations and restrooms.

“It’s so exciting to see how our years of partnership will result in a magnificent recreational amenity for the Hudson Valley,” said South Nyack Mayor Bonnie Christian.

“I’ve heard from numerous residents who can’t wait for the path to open,” said Tarrytown Mayor Drew Fixell. “We are optimistic it will be a wonderful addition to our village, one that will benefit the public and businesses alike for years to come.”