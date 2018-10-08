NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A gunman shot a young Brooklyn mother dead in the street Sunday night, police said.

It happened at around 10:30 p.m. at St. Nicholas Avenue and Menahan Street.

Police say Sade Sanchez, 24, was walking with her boyfriend and mother when a gunman opened fire. She was hit repeatedly, and the gunman ran off northbound on Saint Nicholas Avenue.

Sanchez was rushed to the hospital but was pronounced dead on arrival.

Gabriel Rivera, 26, turned himself in to police Monday morning. Rivera is Sanchez’s ex-boyfriend, and they have a child together, according to the NYPD.