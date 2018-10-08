WHAT WE KNOW SO FAR…

SCHOHARIE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork/AP) – Family and friends are dealing with the tragic loss of 18 people in a limousine and two pedestrians at the site of a fatal crash Saturday in an upstate New York town.

Among the limousine passengers identified so far were:

Shane and Erin McGowan

Amy and Axel Steenburg

Rich Steenburg

Abigail “Abby” and Adam Jackson

Mary and Rob Dyson

Allison King

Patrick Cushing

Amanda Halse

Matthew Coons

The sister of a woman killed in a limousine crash in upstate New York says her heart is “sunken” and she’s in a “place where I’ve never felt this type of pain before.”

Karina Halse lost her 26-year-old sister Amanda in the crash, leaving her feeling “sunken” and in a “place where I’ve never felt this type of pain before.”

Halse said her sister was a waitress at Shaker Point in Watervliet, and that she and boyfriend Patrick Cushing “were two peas in a pod.”

The sisters were texting Saturday as Amanda Halse got into the limo, bound for a birthday party. But before Amanda Halse received her sister’s reply, she died in the crash.

Suzanne Douglass said her nephew Matthew Coons of Johnstown had “a golden heart” and “made you laugh so hard until you cried.”

Senate Majority Leader John J. Flanagan issued a statement saying Cushing worked in the Senates’ Technology Services unit based in Albany.

“He was an extraordinary employee and a wonderful young man who was loved by all,” said Flanagan. “He will be greatly missed by his Senate family.”

Sources tell CBS2 the group was celebrating Amy’s 30th birthday, and Amy’s three sisters were also in the limo.

“The girls, they would do anything for you,” said Douglas. “One has two little children and one has one child and they no home, no parents.”

The Amsterdam school district, where Abby Jackson worked as a teacher, began offering grief counseling on Monday. The couple left behind two daughters, 4-year-old Archer and 16-month-old Elle.

State Assemblyman Angelo Santabarbara said a vigil will be held on Monday evening in Amsterdam for those killed.

State Police have set up a dedicated phone line to assist the family members of the victims in Saturday’s crash.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)