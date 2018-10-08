NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A million people are expected to attend the largest celebration of Italian-American culture in the world as New Yorkers turn out for the annual Columbus Day parade.

More than 35,000 people will be marching in the parade that starts at 47nd Street, heads up Fifth Avenue and ends at 72nd Street, reports CBS2’s Janelle Burrell.

The parade begins at 11:30 a.m. and wraps up around 3:00 p.m.

Last year’s parade took place shortly before the New York mayoral election when the statue of Christopher Columbus in Columbus Circle was a hotly debated issue.