Filed Under:Legionnaires Disease, Local TV, New York, Washington Heights

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – City health officials hosted a town hall meeting in Washington Heights Monday night regarding the latest outbreak of Legionnaires’ disease in that area.

Fourteen cases have now been reported.

MORE: 8 Legionnaires’ Cases Reported In New Washington Heights Outbreak

The source of the outbreak hasn’t been determined, but health officials say several cooling towers have been scrubbed as a precaution.

“Included in that is the Sugar Hill project tower which was identified as the source of our last outbreak in August, July,” Demetre Daskalakis of the city’s health department said. “We really don’t have evidence that it really is the source so we’re really casting a broad net again.”

The health department says most of the victims are over 50 and have underlying health conditions that reportedly contributed to them contracting Legionnaires’.

