NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police are looking for two teen suspects they say punched a man and woman on the sidewalk.

The incident happened in the Soundview section of the Bronx on Monday morning, leaving the man unconscious and the woman with a fractured eye socket, reports CBS2’s Clark Fouraker.

Police say this is a case of the man and woman being in the wrong place at the wrong time when two teen suspects thought the 33-year-old man was making fun of them.

Security cameras were able to capture the altercation that happened about 1 a.m. along White Plains Road.

They say the teens started an altercation and punched the man in the face and left him on the sidewalk unconscious.

Police have released photos of the two teens they say are responsible.

Police also say at some point a 67-year-old woman walked by and the men punched her as well, fracturing her eye socket.

Both victims were taken to area hospitals and are in stable condition.

Police say they’re not familiar with these suspects and need the community’s help locating them.